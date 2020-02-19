Lehri visits Labour department flats construction site

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Labour and Workforce Mohammad Khan Lehri visited the flats built by the Labour Department’s funds in Nawan Killi. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Labour and Workforce Mohammad Khan Lehri visited the flats built by the Labour Department’s funds in Nawan Killi.

Secretary Labour and Manpower Bashir Bazai and others were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Adviser for Labour and Workforce Mohammad Khan Lehri issued instructions on the occasion that employees of the Department of Labour and Workforce should be given these flats on merit, so that employees can benefit in a practical way.

The provincial adviser said, “It has been the desire of our government and effort from the very beginning to take every possible step for the welfare of the people and their economic prosperity”.

Mohammad Khan Lehri further said that people have chosen us for the development and prosperity of the province and we will not disappoint them.

Lehri said that the doors to my office will always be open to the public and for the Department of Labour and Manpower employees at all times, as any possible support from the government, will be provided to them.

