Lehri inaugurates 52-Kilometer DM Jamali-Faizabad road

“Through construction of roads the people of the area will be benefited and the local population will be linked with the cities,” he added.

He expressed these views while addressing to the inaugural ceremony of Dera Murad Jamali N65 to Faizabad Road here on Sunday. The project is estimated Rs 900 million which would be 52 km long.

Provincial Advisor said that construction of road would help farmers and growers to easily transport their commodities and fruits to the markets of other provinces. “We believe in introducing such schemes that benefit to the people collectively,” he said, adding the highway would be completed within two years.

He said that incumbent government led by chief minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan was striving hard for prosperity and development of the province. We were well-aware about the issues of masses and would make all out efforts to address these issues, Mr. Lehri pledged.

Earlier, when provincial advisor reached he was given huge reception and presented him Balochi turban and Ajrak.

