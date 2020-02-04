Legislators pay raise

The people send their elected representatives to Parliament to raise voice for their rights and get their problems addressed yet situation in our country is totally the opposite as our lawmakers always appear to be more interested in protecting and promoting their well-being and self interest. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The people send their elected representatives to Parliament to raise voice for their rights and get their problems addressed yet situation in our country is totally the opposite as our lawmakers always appear to be more interested in protecting and promoting their well-being and self interest. The economic news continues to be in direct contrast to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promises of a change in 2020. After having been in charge for part of 2018 and all of 2019, it seems that the real economy is letting him down. Inflation in January was 14.6 percent year-on-year, the highest it has been for 12 years. That is a rate, which takes the economy well into the territory of stagflation, which is the worst of both worlds.

National Assembly’s Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate’s Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala have opposed the idea of increasing perks and salaries of parliamentarians and termed it “inappropriate” under the prevailing poor economic conditions in the country. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have said that they will oppose the bill seeking a raise in the salaries of lawmakers. It seeks an increase in the salaries of Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker from Rs225,000 to Rs879,000 to match the salaries of Supreme Court judges and a rise in the remuneration of the Senate deputy chairman and National Assembly deputy speaker to match those of high court judges.

The bill further seeks to increase the salaries of parliament members from Rs150,000 to Rs300,000. It also calls for the travel allowance of parliamentarians to be increased to cover the cost of business class air tickets and AC class train tickets. The theory is that high inflation should mean full employment, which implies job creation and thus some movement towards fulfilling the campaign promise to create jobs. As Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has ruled out a job creation programme, and placed reliance on the private sector, pump priming would be expected. However, government sector jobs have been ruled out. The inflation is not of luxuries, as basic food items are what are fuelling the rise. As prices of foodstuffs go up, the joblessness which results from the collapse of the large-scale manufacturing sector bites all the more viciously.

As if to compound matters, the Finance Ministry admitted in its annual Debt Policy Statement to the National Assembly that the previous fiscal year had seen a surge in public debt, leading the government to breach the limit set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, and the average indebtedness of every Pakistani to rise to Rs 153, 689 on 30 June 2019. PM’s Information Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan thundered against this, saying that it was against the PTI’s austerity drive, and was an individual act. Dr Awan is not a member of either House, so she has no split loyalties. The PTI had made an issue of austerity, with Prime Minister Imran Khan not shifting to PM House, and selling off its vehicles and buffaloes, but members are clearly feeling the pinch. When the Punjab Assembly actually passed a pay raise for itself last year, the PM forced a reversal and the passage of a repeal. And that was before the PTI got to work on the economy.

There is already much disparity in the salaries of different departments and allowing this raise only to Pak Secretariat Group will only further widen this gap much to the disappointment of other government employees. This raise should also be given to those lawmakers who rise above their vested interests and work for bringing real prosperity and improvement in the life of common man. However, Government should formulate a detailed policy in order to impartially determine the salaries of the lawmakers.

Like this: Like Loading...