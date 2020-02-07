LEAs thwart terror bit in Loralai

QUETTA: The law enforcing agencies thwarted an attempt of subversive activity, while neutralizing three bombs having weight of 8kg each in Loralai town of Balochistan on other day. Station House Officer (SHO) Loralai Abdul Rehman Loni said that, on tip-off, Police and officials of Frontier Corps (FC) launched an effort in Zar-Karez camp area of town and had recovered three bombs. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The law enforcing agencies thwarted an attempt of subversive activity, while neutralizing three bombs having weight of 8kg each in Loralai town of Balochistan on other day. Station House Officer (SHO) Loralai Abdul Rehman Loni said that, on tip-off, Police and officials of Frontier Corps (FC) launched an effort in Zar-Karez camp area of town and had recovered three bombs.

Later, the security forces with efforts of Bomb Disposal Team successfully defused all of three bombs, he added. He said, most probably the bombs were meant to be use for any terror activity and timely efforts of LEAs sabotage such plan.

Like this: Like Loading...