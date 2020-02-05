Late Siddique Baloch’s 2nd death anniversary to be observed today

QUETTA: The 2nd death anniversary of veteran Journalist Late Lala Siddique Baloch being observed today as a condolence ceremony would be held at Quetta Press Club on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The 2nd death anniversary of veteran Journalist Late Lala Siddique Baloch being observed today as a condolence ceremony would be held at Quetta Press Club on Thursday.

Former Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief of Sarawan Nawab Aslam Raisani would take part in a condolence ceremony due to be held in Quetta Press Club in order to pay his tribued to the Mr. Baloch who shined journalism in the province and raised Balochistan’s issues through his writing skills.

Born in an impoverished town of Liyari Karachi in 10th February 1940, Lala Siddique Baloch studied in a local Government School of Liyari and graduated from SM College Karachi.

Following his passion toward and Journalism Mr. Baloch commenced his journalistic career in 1962 after completing his Master’s degree in economics and launched Balochistan’s first English Newspaper in capital Quetta.

Later he unveiled an Urdu newspaper Daily Azadi in order to give a major space to political and economic issues of people of Balochistan and served as Editor in-chief for Daily Azadi and Daily Balcohistan Express.

During his Journalistic career Mr. Siddique Baloch served as Press Secretary of Baloch Nationalist Leader Meer Ghos Buksh Bizenjo and also served as President Karachi Press Club, President Karachi Union of Journalist and member of CPNE.

Following his political passion and strong grip on political issues of Balochistan Late. Lala Siddique Baloch remained active in Balochistan’s politics and joined National Awami Party (NAP) with Ghos Buksh Bizenjo, Nawab Khair Buksh Marri and Sardar Attaullah Mengal.

Political incarnation during Zia regime didn’t stop his pen for wiring for people of Balochistan. Mr. Baloch also a writer of two books written on socio-economic issues of Balochistan.

After lighting ethics of positive Journalism in Balcohistan late Siddique Baloch had demised on 6th February after battling with leaver in Karachi.

In honor of Lala Siddique Baloch, the Government of Balochistan has announced to establish Siddique Baloch Media Academy in Balochistan.

