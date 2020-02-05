Lashkari urges educated people to unite for homeland

QUETTA: Senior leader of Balochistan National Party Nawabzada Mir Lashkari Khan Raisani has said that the educated people’s of the society needs to be united to defend their homeland. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“With the knowledge and education, we can protect our honour,” Haji Lashkari Raisani said while addressing a function organised by the Baloch Students Educational Organisation at Karachi University yesterday. Former Federal Minister for the Balochistan National Party Mir Humayun Aziz Kurd, Member Balochistan Assembly Mir Muhammad Akbar Mengal, Nawabzada Mir Sakhi were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, central leader of Balochistan National Party Nawabzada Mir Lashkari Khan Raisani added that “our society is undergoing an evolutionary crisis where there is a great series of defeats and disruptions of the people who represent their society in parliament today”.

He said that numbers of the genuine representation of the public are extremely low, in contrast to the support of the people in Parliament. “We live in a land on which the rulers are imposed from outside, in which the struggle of the Baloch Students Educational Organization has encouraged the political workers who love their country,” he said.

“Playing its evolutionary role in modern times, society is trying to attract knowledge and I think that in the face of evolutionary defeat, the conscious young people in defence of their land have to protect their land’s defend history and resources, and honour the sacrifices of the political workers, who have given their lives,” Lashkari said.

He urged the young people to play their part in bringing the educated section of the society out of the crisis, by bringing the knowledge and education.

On the occasion, Nawazzada Mir Lashkari Khan Raisani, Mir Humayun Aziz Kurd and Akbar Mengal distributed the shields in the participants of the event.

