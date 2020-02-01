Kharan: Sana Baloch pledges to work for uplift

QUETTA: The senior leader of Balochistan National Party Mengal and Parliamentary Leader Sana Baloch vowed to uplift development in district Kharan added people embezzled funds allocated for people of Kharan annoyed from my presence in Assembly. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The senior leader of Balochistan National Party Mengal and Parliamentary Leader Sana Baloch vowed to uplift development in district Kharan added people embezzled funds allocated for people of Kharan annoyed from my presence in Assembly.

The elected member from district Kharan was received by hundreds of his supporters and BNP workers where he was given warm welcome.

“The government posts of district Kharan being sold from 35 years while public development funds vanished as local resident of Kharan still deprived from basic facilities.” Sana Baloch said while addressing his supporters at Baloch House.

“Kharan is the first district where Education department’s vacant posts have been fulfilled while the processing still pending in other districts.”

He further said, despite all antagonism, I would continue my efforts to end deprivation in district Khan, “Those remained in government didn’t build a single government schools or hospital for people of Kharan.” Sana Baloch alleged.

He vowed to visit all UCs of his constituency added if I foils in delivering for masses, I wouldn’t come for vote in next elections.

