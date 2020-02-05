Kashmiris are victim of India’s state sponsored terrorism: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Addressing A Kashmir Day rally in Quetta on Wednesday the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi and his ruling party BJP for Anti-Muslim policies and brutalities in occupied Kashmir valley. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The NRC and CAA law and revoke of article 370 in Kashmir valley have exposed India’s biased attitude toward minorities living in India particularly Muslims, under Modi’s regime the future of 200 million Muslims at stake.” Chief Minister Jam Kamal said added Quaid e Azam’s two-nation theory has proven true today following atrocities being committed against Muslims in India.

He further said, the anti-human resolutions approved by Indian Parliament have put the future of India in jeopardy because voice being raised-up from around the world against India Government’s provocative policies against Muslims,

“Minorities in Pakistan living with full privilege and independence but a Muslim and Pakistani, we must have to highlight the stand-up for the rights of Muslims of India and Kashmir.”

The Chief Minister said, the Pakistani nation has been celebrating Kashmir day as they celebrates Independence Day on 14 August because raising voice for Kashmiris remained our moral duty,

“People of Balochistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmir brothers and sisters and we would continue solidarity with Kashmir.”

“Last year, political leaders of all parties have visited Azad Kashmir where we had pledged our full support for Kashmiris.” Jam Kamal said added the brutal India force can’t deter brave Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Advisor to CM for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara and government officials were present in the Kashmir Day ceremony held at Quetta’s Boy Scouts.

