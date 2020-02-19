JSQM activist’s house raided in Karachi

KARACHI: A heavy contingent of the Law Enforcement Agencies raided the house of the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mohaz (JSQM) activist Liaquat Panhwar at Sachal Goth in Karachi other day. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The LEAs personnel, who were in plainclothes, without any search warrant entered the house in Block F at Sachal Goth in city and asked whereabouts of the JSQM activist Mr. Liaquat Panhwar, who has been active on social media in raising the issue of the missing persons and abductions of the political workers especially of nationalist parties of the Sindh province.

Usman Panhwar, the father of the JSQM activist Liaquat Panhwar, was only male member was present in the house during the raid of the law enforcement agencies, who asked him about the activities of his son.

There was no any female member among the party of the LEAs, who raided the house of the nationalist party’s activist, said statement issued by the party here today.

The law enforcement agencies threatened the family members of the nationalist party activist and warned to not report the raid anywhere including in the media, they said.

Missing Persons’ issue is not limited to nationalists or to one province, such abductions have become Pakistan’s secret agencies’ favourite tactic to suppress dissent, and hunt possible spies, which National and International Human Rights Organizations have criticized time and again.

The nationalist parties from Sindh, Balochistan and other provinces have been raising their voice against the illegal abductions of their workers, demanding from the authorities to produce them in the court of law.

Raja Haider, an activist of a nationalist political party, gone missing few months ago after allegedly being picked up by the law enforcement agencies from Manzoorabad town of Jamshoro district of the Sindh province.

Among the other cases, Hidayatullah Lohar, a school teacher and also a political activist, is missing person since April 2017 in the Sindh province. According to his family, he was forcibly disappeared from the school where he taught. He was taken away in a “double-cabin grey coloured” vehicle by men in police uniform and civilian clothes. Since then the authorities have refused to disclose his whereabouts.

Hidayatullah Lohar’s family has been knocking the doors of the courts, government authorities and media for safe release of their love one, but, so far, his whereabouts is not made public by the law enforcement authorities.

Several members and leaders of the nationalist political and student organizations have gone missing but a surge has been observed in such abduction-styled arrests since last year in the country especially in the Sindh province.

It may be mentioned that the JSQM’s slain chairman Bashir Khan Qureshi was poisoned to death, for which his party put blamed on the security agencies of the country, besides many activists of the party still in the list of the missing persons, whose arrests have not been made public by the security authorities in the province.

