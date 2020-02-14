JI to launch protest movement against inflation from Feb 20

ISLAMABAD – Jamaat-e-Islami s Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has announced to launch countrywide protest movement against inflation from February 20, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD – Jamaat-e-Islami s Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has announced to launch countrywide protest movement against inflation from February 20,

Siraj-ul-Haq made this announcement while addressing the protesters who were gathered in front of National Press Club on Thursday to register their protest against the rise in prices of essential items.

Sirajul Haq said that PTI was accusing previous governments of ruining the country’s economy but now it has placed Pakistan s economy .directly under IMF s control.

He said the government was making repeated claims to end inflation but practically it did nothing to address the issue and added that it seemed the PTI regime was incapable to address the concern of a common man.

He said people sitting on left and right side of Prime Minister created a fake shortage of wheat and sugar in the country and earned billions of rupees through it in just matter of couple of days.

He appealed to the people to become part of the protest movement against inflation. He said that government is providing Rs 10 billion subsidy to deceive the people.

Like this: Like Loading...