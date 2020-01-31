Jam Kamal discusses spread of Corona virus with WHO head

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Friday called upon World Health Organization’s country head Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala herein Quetta discussing the spread of fatal coronavirus around the world. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr. Palitha informed the Chief Minister that tough yet we didn’t discover the vaccine for fatal coronavirus being spread from China but precautionary measures could prevent further spread of the virus added 17 countries have confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization on Friday declared global emergency following rapid spread of coronavirus as 213 people affected by the virus died in China.

“WHO has been assisting globally regarding screening of fatal coronavirus hence Balochistan Government would be imparted full cooperation and support in prevention of coronavirus.” She added.

CM Balochistan told Dr. Palitha that provincial government has embarked awareness campaign regarding spread of coronavirus while media assistance is used to share safety precautions against the virus. However, Jam Kamal informed the country head regarding health emergency in cold areas of Balochistan.

