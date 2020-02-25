Iran Coronavirus crisis and Balochistan

Balochistan government on Sunday announced that it would as a precautionary measure “temporarily” close Taftan border with neighbouring Iran as alarm grows over a spike in new coronavirus infections, with the government gearing up measures to keep coronavirus at bay. The recent deaths in Iran from the coronavirus has caused panic in neighbouring Balochistan, giving rise to the fear that the coronavirus may spread to Pakistan at last. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Balochistan government on Sunday announced that it would as a precautionary measure “temporarily” close Taftan border with neighbouring Iran as alarm grows over a spike in new coronavirus infections, with the government gearing up measures to keep coronavirus at bay. The recent deaths in Iran from the coronavirus has caused panic in neighbouring Balochistan, giving rise to the fear that the coronavirus may spread to Pakistan at last. However the breakout of virus in Iran where it has so far claimed nine lives while 40 others have been tested positive, Pakistan is faced with a tough challenge to stop its transfer from the neighbouring country. Thousands of people daily travel between Pakistan and Iran using border crossing points and non-availability of screening equipment at these points poses a great risk and we really cannot afford any sort of negligence. In the better interest of public health, we will recommend that these crossing points should immediately be closed until all necessary arrangements are put in place for screening of travellers at the entry points. Security should be further heightened at these points to avoid any illegal entry.

World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned the world about efforts to containing the virus that “the window of opportunity is narrowing.” Given the number of virus-hit people outside China, it is evident that the outbreak can still go in any direction. In recent days, several countries have reported a sharp increase of coronavirus cases, particularly South Korea, Italy, Japan and Iran. So far, China has reported more than 77,000 cases, while the global death toll has reached 2,372, and of them, 17 deaths were reported outside mainland China. Spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan has said that provisional government has decided to shut Pak-Iran border after the novel corona virus spread in Iran, while around 5,000 pilgrims in Iran will be allowed to return home after screening. “78 pilgrims in Pakistan House are to be sent back. The Federal Government has been recommended to suspend transport and trade on Pak-Iran border,” Liaquat Shahwani said while talking to media, after

Liaquat Shahwani said that government of Balochistan has alerted all the institutions after the news of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Iran. “No one will be allowed to go to Iran, or return from there. The Federal Government has also been sent a letter in this regard,” he said. Pakistan shares 900 kilometers long land border with Iran and the international border are completely peaceful and friendly without any major complaints from any side for the past seven decades. Baloch people are residing on both sides of the international frontier. At present, travellers through the Chinese or Iranian borders are checked (mainly by thermal scanners) for symptoms, and then allowed to leave the travel facility. Quarantine is the only possible solution, though the 100-bed tent hospital to be set up at Taftan seems woefully inadequate. Moreover, Balochistan is most backward province in the realm of public health, and it cannot solely handle a crisis so dire that has brought even a superpower like China to its knees. The government and the opposition at the provincial level must sink their differences and work jointly to do whatever they can to effectively deal with this crisis in a dignified manner. its needs, must realize the sensitivity of this crisis and extend whatever help the province needs to grapple with this looming crisis. Federal and all provincial governments should provide all necessary resources to Balochistan especially healthcare staff for proper screening of travellers at border crossing points. Iranian government will also be forthcoming and will take all requisite steps to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...