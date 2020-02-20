Inflation bombs dropped to masses: Nawab Raisani

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani has said that Imran Khan has become a peacock over thieve, China is not our friend but has his own financial interests. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani has said that Imran Khan has become a peacock over thieve, China is not our friend but has his own financial interests.

“Inflation has brought more misery to the people, our foreign policy has completely failed,” Nawab Aslam Raisani said while talking to the media at receptions held in different areas of Jacobabad.

Former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani added that instead of providing relief to the people, the rulers are throwing inflation bombs at the people. “The situation has got worse. We have sold Pakistan to the IMF. The governor of the State Bank is also part of IMF,” he added.

He further said that the economy is on the verge of collapse due to corruption, unless the corruption ends, the economy of the country will not recover.

“Our foreign policy has failed completely. Relations with our neighbors are not good. China looks at us like a pack of cigarettes. It has its own financial interests. We have no friends. We have to fix our foreign policy,” Raisani said.

He said that “we have to fix relations with our neighbors and we should not interfere in the affairs of other countries,” he said in condemnation of the terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

“Terrorists are killing innocent people. There should be no such incidents and measures to be taken to such incidents in future,” he said.

