House divided: Can Shehbaz Sharif lose his seat as leader of the opposition?

Shehbaz Sharif seems to be quickly losing his status as leader of an united opposition. While he has been in London since November, the opposition parties are ready to chart their own, independent journeys.

This month, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of the Pakistan People’s Party, the third largest party in the parliament, announced the start of a movement against the ruling party in March. “Our struggle could be in any form: march, movement, conventions or seminars,” he said talking to reporters.

The JUI-F has also warned of another sit-in against the government in March. None of these steps have been taken in consultation with Sharif, who is the leader of the opposition parties.

Further castigating Sharif for not attending sessions of the national assembly, Zardari said that like the ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-N, of which Sharif is the president, does not give much important to the lawmaking body. “The role of the opposition leader in the national assembly is important.

Although the two large opposition parties are dissatisfied with Sharif’s lack of interest in the parliament, can they send him packing and bring in a new man or woman?

As per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, to remove a leader of the opposition, a notice must be submitted in the national assembly which is signed by a majority of members in the house, “showing that the leader of the opposition has lost their support.”

The notice should be accompanied by a proposal for a new name. If the speaker is satisfied with the numbers of signatories, he shall declare the leader of the opposition removed from office. Thereafter a new voting process will begin.

Even if the PPP was adamant, does it have the number to remove Shehbaz Sharif?

The total strength of opposition in the national assembly is 156, in a House of 342. Of this 55 MNAs belong to the PPP. Even if it had support of the JUI-F in the parliament, it would not be able to out-vote the PML-N, which has 84 MNAs in the national assembly.