Govt to lunch enrolment campaign this year: Sardar Rind

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Secondary Education and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has directed all Divisional Education Officers to launch new educational year’s enrollment campaign urging parents to come forward in making Balochistan an educated province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Secondary Education and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has directed all Divisional Education Officers to launch new educational year’s enrolment campaign urging parents to come forward in making Balochistan an educated province.

He shared these views on Tuesday while chairing a meeting regarding provincial new educational year reiterating to enroll more children into school as compare with previous years,

“The Secondary Education Department would take effective measures following new years’ educational enrollment campaign which would be kick-off from February 15.” Sardar Rind said added I would personally monitor the campaign.

He urged parents to support government’s enrollment campaign also directed Director Schools, Divisional Directors and District Education Officers to participate in the enrollment campaign.

“Provincial Government has been utilizing all available resources in order to uplift educational sector in Balochistan.” Rind said added in order to push education department on right direction, we must have to take harsh decisions.

He further said, negligent and corrupt officers wouldn’t be tolerate in education department added I would utilize my personal efforts in order to revamp education department.

Like this: Like Loading...