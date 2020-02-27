Govt taking measures to prevent coronavirus cases in Pakistan: Dr Zafar Mirza

QUETTA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that federal government is taking extreme measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“97 percent of the coronavirus patients recover completely,” the prime minister’s special assistant said this during a visit to the Taftan border to overview the safety measures, on this Thursday.

He said that federal and Provincial government of Balochistan are collectively taking measures against the coronavirus, after two cases of the deadly virus had been reported in the country yesterday.

“The Government has launched helpline 1166 in a bid to liaison with the general public for adopting precautionary measures to protect from coronavirus,” said Zafar Mirza said.

He said that strict screening of passengers arriving from China and Iran is being done at Pak-Iran border and has made mandatory at all airports,” he added.

Zafar Mirza advised the nation to take safety measures announced by the Health Ministry. He said that separate rooms have been established in major hospitals for coronavirus patients.

Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday confirmed the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Dr Zafar Mirza asked the nation, “No need to panic, things are under control.”

Instead of creating panic or worrying, people should take precautions he said and urged the people to visit hospitals if they start experiencing any of the symptoms.

Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza arrived in Taftan with the provincial ministers. Officials gave a briefing at FC headquarters.

Pakistan’s consulate general was also present on the occasion, who briefed the officials about situation from Iran’s side.

Zafar Mirza reviewed arrangements for the prevention of the Corona virus at the Taftan border.

