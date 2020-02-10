Govt, PML-Q decide to resolve issues with mutual consultation

LAHORE The government negotiating committee on Monday has met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervez Elahi and resolved the matters between both the parties.

According to details, the government team comprising Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, PTI leader Pervez Khattak, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood was warmly received by Chaudhry brothers at their Lahore residence.

While talking to media after the meeting, PML-Q’s Pervez Elahi told that the government leaders and his party have decided to resolve all the matters with mutual consent.

We want to support PTI in next elections as well for which, we have discussed all the issues in detailed, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI senior leader Pervez Khattak appreciated PML-Q for holding peaceful talks. The committee has assured to work together with the government allies for the betterment of the country.

Earlier today, the negotiating committee formed by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for talks with coalition parties discussed strategies to address the reservations of allies.

During the meeting, Shafqat Mehmood briefed the attendees over talks with Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi.

On Sunday, senior leaders of the PML-Q said that they were ready for talks with the new committee formed by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Previously, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi had demanded the government to fulfill the promises it made on matters negotiated between the two parties.

He said that he had informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about reservations of his party but assured him that PML-Q will continue to support the government.

He added that according to their agreement with the government, ministers from his party will be empowered and there will be no interference in their ministries.