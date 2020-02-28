Govt allows 300 pilgrims to enter Balochistan from Iran

QUETTA: The Pakistani Government on Friday allowed 300 Pakistani Pilgrims to cross into Taftan border as Iranian Government forced them to leave following their passport’s expiry despite major outbreak of Coronavirus outbreak in Iran’s various cities. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Pakistani Government on Friday allowed 300 Pakistani Pilgrims to cross into Taftan border as Iranian Government forced them to leave following their passport’s expiry despite major outbreak of Coronavirus outbreak in Iran’s various cities.

Assistant Commissioner Taftan Najeeb Qumbrani has confirmed that approximately 300 Pakistani citizens have entered into Taftan through Pak-Iran border adding the returnees would be kept in Quarantine after complete screening,

“The suspected people would be shifted into Isolation wards while rest of the people would be comprehensively screened-out of Novel Coronavirus.” AC Taftan Najeeb Qumbrani added.

Balochistan Government has sealed Pak-Iran border from five points following an outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in Iran. Activities at Taftan border were on standstill for last six days but government temporary opened the border for 300 pilgrims reached the border form Iranian side.

Among more than 200 people 100 were Pilgrims who complete pilgrimage from Iran, Iraq and Syria while remaining were hailed from business community and bordering towns.

Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Meer Liaquat Shahwani has said, not a single person would be allowed to leave Taftan border without screening and medical tests, “These people returned from Iranian towns effected by Novel Coronavirus hence government has decided to keep them in Quarantine established at Pakistan House where their screening and medical tests would be carried-out.” Shahwani added.

Sindh, Balochistant to share data of pilgrims

The Sindh government and the government of Balochistan have agreed to share the details of 7,000 to 8,000 passengers coming from Iran via Taftan border so they could be screened.

This was decided during a meeting of the Coronavirus taskforce meeting at Sindh CM House on Friday.

Ijaz Shah, the federal interior minister, said that the Pakistanis who went to Iran had gathered at the border to return to Pakistan.

The Sindh CM was told that 557 people in Karachi have gone to Iran and of them the government has established contact with 466 passengers.

Flight operations suspended

Pakistan had suspended on Thursday all flight operations to Iran after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi and Islamabad.

The border between the two countries had already been sealed and the government has stopped pilgrims from travelling to Iran.

Both confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan were of people who had recently travelled to Iran.

The virus has killed 34 people in Iran, according to Iranian health ministry.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Friday that 143 cases had been detected over the past 24 hours, increasing the total of confirmed infections to 388.

Among the new cases, 64 were in Tehran while the number of provinces hit by the outbreak rose to 24, Jahanpour said.

“We are currently in a phase in which infections are increasing,” he said, predicting that the situation “will continue for some days, even weeks”.

It is the highest number of new cases for a single day since Iran announced its first confirmed infections on February 19 in the Shiite shrine city of Qom.

Jahanpour said 73 people with the infection had left hospital over the past few days.

