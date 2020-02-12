Governor calls for research, innovation in Balochistan

QUETTA: In order to steer Balochistan out from state of uncertainty and violence, we must have to foster culture of research and innovation. Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: In order to steer Balochistan out from state of uncertainty and violence, we must have to foster culture of research and innovation. Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said.

He shared these views on Wednesday while meeting with advisor to CM for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara and MPA Abdul Qadir Nail here in Quetta.

“Education and studies are the only source to development friendly and conducive environment in Balochistan hence we must have to persuade our youth toward research and innovation.” Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai added.

He further said, illiteracy has halted development in Balochistan thus time has come to promote education in Balochistan.

The Governor stressed upon establishing more libraries in Balochistan particularly in capital Quetta urged every single individual to come forward in developing respect for opinions and brotherhood.

