Governor Balochistan irked by negligent doctors, paramedics staff

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Justice retired Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital expressing indignation over absent of doctors and paramedics staff.

“According to official duty timing, the doctors should have reached in the Hospital at 09am but they reaches at 11am and after sitting merely one hour in OPD they leaves for their private clinics.” Governor Balochistan said asked report for health officials over doctors’ absent.

While talking to Journalist Governor Balochistan said, 65 medicines provide by MSD were found counterfeit added the companies selling expiry medicines in government hospitals would be declared as blacklisted,

“The Civil Hospital was built for population of 50,000 people but today hundreds of thousands people comes here on daily basis but unfortunately our doctors are completely negligent from their responsibilities toward poor patients.” Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said.

He also visited the Gynecology ward of the hospital and met with the attendees of patients where they complained of lack of health facilities in the Hospital.

However the Young Doctors Association walked out from the Hospital during Governor’s visit added honorable Governor just came for photo session instead of hearing general issues of Civil Hospital pestering poor patients.

