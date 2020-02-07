Governor Balochistan highlights need of research-based University education

By QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Yasinzai has stressed the need for a sustainable, research-oriented education system in the universities for bringing Balochistan on a par with developed countries of the world. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

By QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Yasinzai has stressed the need for a sustainable, research-oriented education system in the universities for bringing Balochistan on a par with developed countries of the world.

While visiting Balochistan University Jungel Bagh Campus, Governor Balochistan said knowledge base standard research is the responsibility of higher education institutions that stabilize and strengthened the foundations of system educational curriculum.

Amanullah Yasinzai visited different departments of UOB jungel Bagh Campus with Acting vice chancellor Professor Doctor Anwer Panizai and other teachers and directed that to provide all facilities before starting new educational year in the month of March including starting of classes. Lauding the performance’s of University Governor Balochistan Expected that the current vice chancellor and his team will more improve the education system in University of Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan Also reviewed the health and cleaning facilitation. Chairing a meeting of Dean Facilities Principals and officers The Governor Balochistan said that knowledge and research are the secrets of development and prosperity of develop countries He emphasized the vice chancellor and his team to perform their duties with national zeal and loyalty strong educational system and standard education can help to build up the Trust of public.

Governor Balochistan said that the encouragement of research activities and creative brains can prosper and develop the countries and nation higher standard Educational expert and researchers are serving in all universities of Balochistan need is that to get fully advantage from their knowledge and experience.

Promotion of healthy educational atmosphere high quality standard of education and relation between Academia and Market according to the social need must be our national responsibility said by governor Balochistan Expressing his believe Amanullah Yasinzai said that our full attention and conscious struggle can assure the development and prosperity of the country and province.

