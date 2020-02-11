Government will complete five year term: Zahoor Buledi 

QUETTA: Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmad Buledi has said that the provincial government is firm and will complete its five-year term. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmad Buledi has said that the provincial government is firm and will complete its five-year term.

Provisional Government is bringing revolutionary changes in Health, Education, Law and Order and other sectors,” Zahoor Buledi said while addressing the awards distribution ceremony, organised by PDMA in Deputy Commissioner rest house, Pishin.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners have been given powers to meet the shortage of medicines while budget has been increased in various districts of the province including 49 Rural Health Centers.

“The budget has been further enhanced, as improvements are visible in education sector as well,” Buledi said.

He said that providing the people with a peaceful environment is the first duty of the government. “Security forces and law enforcement agencies are doing their duty with efficiency,” he adds.

He said that the provisional government is taking concrete steps to provide better system of life to the people. “The provisional government is with the people, PDMA, Levies Force and FC made efforts together to deal with the recent snowfall and rains,” Zahoor Buledi said.

Education Minister, paid tribute to the Director General of PDMA for better services and said that the provincial government is taking steps to improve the PDMA facilities as well as the levies force on modern lines.

Tributes paid to the victims of the snowfall, as participants of the ceremony prayed for the immediate health recovery of the injured people of the recent snowfall.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Dinesh Kumar, Asghar Khan Tareen, Abdul Wahid Siddiqi, Provincial Adviser Bilal Kakar, DG Levie Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani, DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon, Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari and others presented awards and shields among the officers who performed extra ordinary during the recent snowfall.

