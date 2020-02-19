Global internet provider VEON’s Sergi Herrero meets PM Imran

LAHORE VEON (parent company of Jazz Pakistan) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Sergi Herrero on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to discuss working environment for the telecom companies, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

During the meeting with Mr Herrero of VEON/Jazz, a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, PM Imran stated that the government was focused to provide an ease-of-doing-business with liberal investment policy that was acknowledged by (many) international financial institutions.

The premier stated that Pakistan has great investment potential in the communication and energy sector. He appreciated the long association of VEON with Pakistan, having $9 billion of investment and serving 60 million subscribers with multitude of services.

The Prime Minister said that his government has launched “Digital Pakistan” initiative with an aim of providing a platform to youths to become independent and drivers of economic growth.

He said under the Digital Policy, the government has aimed to increase the size of Pakistan’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector valuing $20 billion in the next few years.

Mr Herrero thanked the premier and his government for providing competitive and transparent working environment for the telecom companies.

He informed that Jazz Pakistan has launched “Internet for all” campaign that includes affordable mobile phones with internet connectivity for social media, Jazz Cash and the Prime Minister’s Citizens Portal.

The provision of this service will help enable citizens to undertake economic activity at small and medium scale and will promote good governance.

Board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gilani and Digital Pakistan (project) head Tania Aidrus were also present in the meeting.