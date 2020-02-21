Gas leak mystery

Air pollutants excessively exceeded the preset standards for the city’s air quality after a suspected gas leak in Keamari left 14 people dead and impacted over 300 others, a environment research lab said in a report issued Tuesday. In its report, the Global Environmental Lab (GEL) compiled preliminary data on air quality in specific areas of the metropolis on the request of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA). The objective was to assess the presence of toxic gases and their levels in the area. Levels of CO, NO, H2S, SO2, VOCs, O3, PM10, and PM2.5 were recorded and presented in the report. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Air pollutants excessively exceeded the preset standards for the city’s air quality after a suspected gas leak in Keamari left 14 people dead and impacted over 300 others, a environment research lab said in a report issued Tuesday. In its report, the Global Environmental Lab (GEL) compiled preliminary data on air quality in specific areas of the metropolis on the request of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA). The objective was to assess the presence of toxic gases and their levels in the area. Levels of CO, NO, H2S, SO2, VOCs, O3, PM10, and PM2.5 were recorded and presented in the report.

“However, the main source of gas leakages and reason for fatalities is yet to be confirmed. The higher levels of pollutants at sea view area need to be assessed further as they may be due to local factors.” it added. While, A number of petrol pumps were shut down in Karachi as their stocks came to an end on Wednesday amid suspension of supplies from the country’s major oil storage capacities located in the affected neighbourhood of Keamari Town. Also, the authorities concerned are still not able to figure out the cause behind mysterious deaths in Karachi as some doctors and medical staff, treating patients of the mysterious indisposition, also developed symptoms of alleged poisoning or allegory.

Fourteen people – mostly belonging to Keamari neighbourhood of the port city – have died since Sunday evening due to what was earlier described as a poisonous gas. Meanwhile, around 60 more patients from different localities of Keamari were transported to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients affected by the mysteries ailment to 400. At least 21 paramedics, including two doctors – who directly dealt with the patients – also fell sick on Wednesday and developed the same symptoms their patients were showing. A laboratory report has found symptoms of soybean dust (allergen caused by unloading of soybeans in the nearby harbour) in the bloods of the affected people and as a precautionary measure unloading of the commodity has temporarily been halted. But the report seems to be nothing more than claims of Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad that fire in Tezgam Express in October last year was caused by gas cylinder brought by Tableeghi Jamaat, which proved to be false in a neutral inquiry. Allergy and asthma like problems caused by soybean dust is something else and visible presence of gas in a wide area is something quite different. Residents also claim that the foul smell reduces during daylight hours and increases manifolds at night and is spreading to more areas through wind. There are reports that experts from Pakistan Army and classified organizations have been called to investigate the reported gas leak and determine the source of the deadly agent and hopefully a clear picture would emerge. The provincial government was, no doubt, taking whatever measures it could to handle the crisis including evacuation of people at the instance of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provision of medical care to the affected people.

Moreover, preventing another episode requires a review of the events that led to this shocking occurrence, so that preventive measures could be taken. If there was deliberation, there must be ways of placing obstacles in the way of the criminals. If there was an accident or neglect, procedures will have to be revised to ensure that there is no repetition. Sindh provincial government should not hesitate to call on it to help, nor should the federal government hesitate to provide any resources it can. This is not the time to play politics, but to help the victims still fighting for their lives. However, heirs of those who lost their lives should get adequate compensation and there should be comprehensive survey of what is going on in different localities to ensure safety of people against any hazardous or illegal activity.

