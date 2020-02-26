Funds to include in PSDP for Journalists’ welfare: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday handed over offer letters of Journalist Housing Scheme to Journalist community during an oath taking ceremony of newly elected body of Balochistan Union of Journalists here in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The Journalists Housing Scheme was plagued with delays from last 30 years but the issue should have resolved earlier, yet it took eight months but current government unveiled the Journalists Housing Society.” Chief Minister Balochitan Jam Kamal Khan Aliayni addressed the ceremony held at Quetta Press Club.

Provincial Ministers Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Dinesh Kumar, MPA Mubeen Khilmi, Administrator Quetta Tariq Javed Mengal, President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Shahzad Zulfiqar, President Quetta Press Club Raza ur Rehman and journalists community have attended the ceremony.

CM Balochistan took oath from newly elected body of Balochistan Union of Journalists and handed over offer letter of Journalists Housing Scheme, “Balochistan government would facilitate infrastructural needs of the Housing Society while we have options to induct funds for scheme’s boundary wall, sewerage system and infrastructural development in next PSDP.” Chief Minister Balochistan said expressed optimism that newly elected body of BUJ would continue striving for securing Journalists’ rights in Balochistan.

Talking on the performance of his government Chief Minister Balochistan said, during last 18 months experience as Chief Minister I learned that sincere will remains a prime tool for any government to develop the plight of masses,

“Current Government has been working with electric speed in order to addresses public woes and development of Balochistan while efficient policies being unveiled in better interest of Balochistan.” He said vowed to set a precedent of good governance for next government.

Lamenting over thin coverage of Balochistan in mainstream media the Chief Minister said, we have to change the attitude of media owners toward Balochistan because people of Balochistan can’t be neglected,

“Future of Pakistan lies upon developed and prosper Balochistan, in next couple of years when Balochistan would turn as economic Hub of Pakistan, the media owners will have to open their offices in our soil.”

“Unfortunately in specific circumstances, journalism gets connected with politics which couldn’t foster positive and neutral journalism in Balochistan hence the Journalist community should play their due role in promoting quality journalism in the province.” Jam Kamal pledged that current government would stand with Journalism in Balochistan in next three years.

CM Balochistan has announced to bare educational expenditures of martyred journalists’ children through Social Welfare Department, “Provincial Cabinet has approved labor act that would review the wages in business sector and offices while a MoU has been signed with Federal Government through which 15000 youth would be provided technical education in Remote Training Campuses.”

Addressing the oath taking ceremony President PFUJ Shahzad Zulfiqar said, Journalist community in Balochistan working in harsh circumstance with meager amount of salaries expressed concerns over recent notification of federal government imposing new censorships on social media,

“The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has been striving for freedom of expression from last 70 years and the provincial government’s initiative of Journalist Housing Scheme would ensure relief for Journalist community in Balochistan.” Mr. Zulfiqar added.

President Balochistan Union of Journalists Ayoub Tareen has lamented over freeze salaries of labor working with print media added forced dismissal of media workers have triggered concerns in the entire media fields,

“Total 36 journalist have been martyred in line of duties but government didn’t arrest a single culprits involved in killings of Journalists.” Ayoub Tareen said urged CM to fulfill promise of previous government of appointing relives of martyred Journalists in PDMA.

