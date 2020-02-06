Four killed in separate incident in Balochistan

QUETTA: Four persons, including two women have killed in road accident and electrocution in Lehri and Bakhtairabad areas of Sibi district, on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Four persons, including two women have killed in road accident and electrocution in Lehri and Bakhtairabad areas of Sibi district, on Thursday.

Levies said that two women have electrocuted in Mir Wah Gola area of Lehri. Levies shifted their bodies to Rural Health Centre Lehri. “Both the women have electrocuted in the house,” levies officials said.

Two motorcyclists were killed and another injured when a speedy car hit their motorbike near Bakhtairabad area while traveling on Quetta-Sibi National Highway. Both motorcyclists who had identified as Abdul Sattar and Abdul Karim died on the spot while Muhammad Iran received injuries.

Levies rushed to the site after receiving information, shifted bodies, and injured to district hospital. Further investigation is underway.

Like this: Like Loading...