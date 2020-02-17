Federal Minister assures Rind of resolving education issues

QUETTA: The Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday called upon Provincial Minister for Secondary Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind discussed educational plight of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday called upon Provincial Minister for Secondary Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind discussed educational plight of Balochistan.

The Federal Minister pledged to utilize all options for educational development in Balochistan added central government seek to work with all provinces regarding educational uplift in the country.

Provincial Secretary Education Ghulam Ali Baloch and Secretary Colleges and Higher Education Hashim Ghilzai were present in the meeting.

The Minister for Secondary Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has thoroughly briefed the Federal Minister regarding educational plight of Balochistan.

“Balochistan was the biggest province of Pakistan in terms of land but unfortunately majority population in the province deprived from educational facilities.” Sardar Rind said urged centers keen attention toward provincial educational development.

“The future of Pakistan and Balochistan lies upon education therefore a sheer need of educational development needs to be done.” Sardar Rind added provincial government taking revolutionary measures regarding educational uplift in Balochistan.

