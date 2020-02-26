Fawad Ch lauds Punjab govt’s decision to not extend Nawaz’s bail

ISLAMABAD Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Wednesday said the Punjab government’s decision to not extend former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail is praiseworthy.

The federal minister took to Twitter and said the next step should be to determine whether Nawaz Sharif’s reports, on which he was granted bail, were forged.

He said an independent commission should be formed to find out the responsible persons if the medical reports of the erstwhile premier, who is currently in London for treatment, were fake.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday (yesterday) refused to extend Nawaz Sharif’s bail. While addressing a press conference, provincial law minister Raja Basharat said the extension in bail period cannot be granted on medical and legal grounds.

The minister told that Nawaz Sharif has not been admitted to any hospital yet for proper medical treatment. He said medical board held several meetings and examined the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif which were provided before departure.

The law minister said after rejection of extension, the bail granted to the former prime minister will ultimately be cancelled.

Minister for Health, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said the issue of extension in Nawaz Sharif’s bail will be decided by the court. She said that Nawaz Sharif failed to produce any medical report to justify his request for extension in bail.