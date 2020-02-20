Environmental friendly Quetta

The Quetta is surrounded by hills and fruit gardens and was also known as ‘Little Paris’ in the past owing to its natural beauty and pleasant weather. The provincial capital depicts the first image of Balochistan but unfortunately none of previous administration focused on Quetta’s Master Plan. Addressing the Seminar held in Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, there was a need of an awareness campaign regarding restoration of Quetta’s beauty announced to fully ban use of plastic bags in the capital. “Provincial Government has plans to install Solid Waste Management Plant in order to recycle city’s garbage into energy while Metropolitan Corporation has been directed to implement on use of biodegradable plastic bags in the city.” Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar addressed the Seminar held on Tuesday. He further said, government has plans to turn city’s garbage into energy through Solid Waste Management Plant for which experts from America and other developed countries would visit Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The Quetta is surrounded by hills and fruit gardens and was also known as ‘Little Paris’ in the past owing to its natural beauty and pleasant weather. The provincial capital depicts the first image of Balochistan but unfortunately none of previous administration focused on Quetta’s Master Plan. Addressing the Seminar held in Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, there was a need of an awareness campaign regarding restoration of Quetta’s beauty announced to fully ban use of plastic bags in the capital. “Provincial Government has plans to install Solid Waste Management Plant in order to recycle city’s garbage into energy while Metropolitan Corporation has been directed to implement on use of biodegradable plastic bags in the city.” Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar addressed the Seminar held on Tuesday. He further said, government has plans to turn city’s garbage into energy through Solid Waste Management Plant for which experts from America and other developed countries would visit Quetta.

Thus the efforts of the Municipal administration or the local administration giving no attention to improve the quality of life in those areas where gutters are constantly overflowing and garbage dumps not picked up for months and years. The Municipal authorities wasted the money on efforts to beautify Quetta city and mainly its one or two roads in the city centre with a brute fact on the ground that the Baloch Capital had been reduced to a huge slum with overflowing gutters and drain lines breaking its banks more frequently. The Previous Municipal authorities were found interested in defending their perks and privileges, seeking more powers and unlimited resources and found fond of artificial and temporary status and without serving their own people. Earlier, we suggested in the columns that the Government should first recycle used water after treatment and use it for growing vegetables for Quetta and irrigating the vast orchards in Quetta valley ensuring quality and safe primary products and protecting the orchards from all sorts of virus and infections. The tree plantation campaign occasionally launched by the Governments of Balochistan which turned out to be money making projects for the officials of the Forest Department for the past many decades had failed totally. The provincial capital is a small valley which is highly congested and consequently dangerously polluted making life of the people risky. It is unfortunate that the rulers and administrators paid no attention to improve the quality of life by extending civic services and amenities. The corrupt and dishonest officials plundered its resources meant for developing Quetta as a model Provincial Capital for the past many decades. Government of Balochistan, or still better to call it a salary distribution agency for nothing. There doesn’t seem a single serious efforts made to improve the quality of life of the common people.

It is our suggestion to the Chief Minister Balochistan that the Quetta Package should be implemented in phases and first priority should be given to a fool proof sewerage system, when it is completed and reliable, then the road construction should begin. Used water which is recycled can be reuse for block forestation easily and it will be easier to protect thousands of trees at a single site instead of one or single tree. The Provincial Government should store water in different areas of Quetta city and its surrounding and use it for block forestation that can change the face of Quetta. The single project to recycle used water can change the fate of Quetta Valley and resolve half of the problem of water shortage in the provincial Capital. Things will get better in the province, only if there is honesty of purpose and genuine will, strong system of checks and balances and periodical review processes. We hope the beautification and development plans also bring some beauty and development to rotten mind-sets in chairs.

Like this: Like Loading...