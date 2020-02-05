Ehsaas Kafalat for women

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas Kafalat programme for millions of most deserving women in the society. Ehsaas Kafalat programme launching ceremony held in Islamabad Friday, the programme is designed facilitate seven million most deserving women in Pakistan in three phases. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas Kafalat programme for millions of most deserving women in the society. Ehsaas Kafalat programme launching ceremony held in Islamabad Friday, the programme is designed facilitate seven million most deserving women in Pakistan in three phases. While addressing to ceremony, Prime Minister said that the programme will bring a social revolution in the country, our government is taking all mandatory steps to empower women. Prime Minister’s Ehsaas program was developed by the Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council after extensive consultations. The Council is chaired by Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Sources said, a total of 7 million most deserving women across the country will be enrolled in the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme to provide cash assistance of Rs. 2000 monthly, interest free loans up to Rs. 75,000 and other facilities gradually in phases. Selected families will start receiving Kifalat stipends from February to March 2020 while more beneficiaries would be added through desk registration over the course of the year. The beneficiaries will be identified through a household survey and Ehsaas NADRA Desk Registration Centers assisted by SMS and Kifalat web-service. At least one desk registration centre has been established in each Tehsil.

The registered households will pass through the data analytics to verify their eligibility and will be paid the amount through the new biometric Ehsaas digital payment system to ensure transparency, the official informed. The women having their own bank accounts and bio-metric enabled ATMs will be able to draw money from Point of Sales (PoS) agents, dedicated branches and ATMs of Habib Bank Limited and Alfalah Bank which will save them from exploitation of sale agents. Ehsaas is about the creation of a ‘welfare state’ by countering elite capture and leveraging 21st century tools—such as using data and technology to create precision safety nets; promoting financial inclusion and access to digital services; supporting the economic empowerment of women; focusing on the central role of human capital formation for poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development; and overcoming financial barriers to accessing health and post-secondary education.

The program is for the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, those who risk medical impoverishment, for the jobless, for poor farmers, for laborers, for the sick and undernourished; for students from low-income backgrounds and for poor women and elderly citizens. This plan is also about lifting lagging areas where poverty is higher. This is yet another programme aimed at socio-economic empowerment of women and improving quality of life of most vulnerable sections of the society. Though initially the programme would be implemented in some selected districts but gradually its scope would be expanded to seventy districts where survey is underway for registration of the families.

It is pertinent to note that the survey is being conducted in a somewhat transparent manner in the backdrop of reports that thousands of people including Government servants and their spouses fraudulently registered themselves as deserving people under BISP cash stipend programme. There is no doubt that two thousand rupee is not a big amount especially in view of the skyrocketing prices of almost all items including necessities of life and staple food but at least this would suffice for an average family of five to manage procurement of wheat flour for about a month.

It is also hoped that the scope of the programme would be expanded to include more families as latest estimates reveal that 24% of Pakistan’s population lives below the national poverty line; which includes 31% in rural areas and 13% in urban areas. Again, the most productive use of the cash grants or interest-free loans should be to help deserving and needy people stand on their own feet. They should be trained in skills relevant to their regions and areas and provided finances to initiate their own businesses.

