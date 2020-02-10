Dual-citizenship agreement

Turkey and Pakistan are all set to introduce the “Dual Nationality Plan” for their citizens which will make it easier for both the countries’ citizens to live, work and own property in the other country. This is a landmark deal between both nations as Pakistan and Turkey are swiftly moving towards better relations under the leadership of Imran Khan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This came during a meeting between Pakistan Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Interior Ministry. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Turkey and Pakistan are all set to introduce the “Dual Nationality Plan” for their citizens which will make it easier for both the countries’ citizens to live, work and own property in the other country. This is a landmark deal between both nations as Pakistan and Turkey are swiftly moving towards better relations under the leadership of Imran Khan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This came during a meeting between Pakistan Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Interior Ministry.

According to the statement, the Turkish ambassador on behalf of his government proposed both countries sign an agreement to allow dual citizenship for their citizens. “In response to this, the minister said the draft is under consideration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is on board with us. We hope to reach a mutual conclusion soon,” it added. Shah also welcomed the establishment of mutual training programmes and the upgrading of law enforcement equipment with Turkey. If the law is passed, Pakistani citizens will be able to enjoy certain benefits such as getting Turkish nationality with ease, the ability to live and work freely in Turkey, own property in both the countries, and travel between the countries with relative ease.

Both the dignitaries also discussed the ways Turkey and Pakistan can improve bilateral relations, particularly Military cooperation and up-gradation of equipment and joint training sessions for law enforcement agencies of both the countries in a bid to curb terrorism sprouting in the region. Mr. Shah lauded the efforts of Turkish authorities in helping Pakistan raise a patrolling force in collaboration with Islamabad Police following the model of Dolphin Force introduced in Lahore, a statement by Interior Ministry explained, pointing at the introduction of elite security force in Punjab in 2016, trained by Turkey to tackle ever growing street crimes in Pakistan and to provide security to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In May last year, Pakistan added Turkey to its Visa free travel list to boost the travel industry between both. Earlier this month, Pakistan extended the deadline for Turkey to deliver Turkish made T-129 attack helicopters, a trade deal that was delayed due to imposition of US sanctions on Turkey in the wake of S-400 debacle.

Turkish Ambassador also alerted of the visit of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to Pakistan in the near future and of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in the later days of February to discuss bilateral issues with Shah. Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, enjoys a very favorable position in Pakistan. He is famous for his bold stance against detractors of Islam and for his love towards Muslim Ummah. At several times he stood firm against criticism from western powers and fended off western interventionism in Turkey. Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement announced the arrival of Turkish president and lauded the efforts of Turkish leader in upbringing the relations of both the countries. “Pakistan is grateful for the part Turkey played in Kashmir issue and stood firm with Pakistan for Kashmiri brothers and sisters” Khan noted. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he would also like to do “something” to commemorate the 100 years of Khilafat Movement this year. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shares a special bond between them and a level of regard in the Muslim world. Both the leader, along with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed met in trilateral summit in the sidelines of UNGA session and talked about several issues Muslim world is facing. Imran Khan hoped for even better relations with Turkey as President Erdogan is set to bring top businessmen and investors with him with an aim to enhance the bilateral trade relations. On the other hand, Turkey’s Regional aspiration of Eurasianism are most liable to meet with its Iranian and Saudi; Islamic nemesis. In a nutshell, the history of Khilafat movement, as extensive support to secure the falling Ottoman Empire is repeating itself, as a dual-Citizenship agreement, to pledge its support to the geopolitically-caught Turkish Republic.

