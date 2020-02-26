 Dr Zafar Mirza, Balochistan CM discuss reports of outbreak of Coronavirus

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said Balochistan Government taking measures at war-level in order to curb Novel Coronavirus from being penetrated inside Pakistan adding isolations wards being established at provincial borders along with Iran and Afghanistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said Balochistan Government taking measures at war-level in order to curb Novel Coronavirus from being penetrated inside Pakistan adding isolations wards being established at provincial borders along with Iran and Afghanistan.

“Every single individual crosses into Pakistan from Iran or Afghanistan would be screened-out following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in Iran and Afghanistan.” CM Jam Kamal said on

Wednesday while meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza here in Quetta.

“Government of Balochistan utilizing all resources regarding safety measures and prevention of fatal virus gripping globally.”

The meeting also reviewed the plight of Pakistani pilgrims, business community and labors stuck in Iran concurring to take emergency measures in order to bring back the citizens stranded in Iran.

CM Jam Kamal and Dr. Zafar Mirza have decided to turn Pakistan Center at Taftan border into Isolation ward while nearest building at Pak-Afghan border would be declared as isolation centers.

Chief Minister Balochistan informed the Special Assistant to PM for health that Balochistan government has sent health teams with Thermal Guns and other equipment at Taftan border and Pak-Afghan friendship gate where screening being carried-out of people,

“We have been planning to establish Quarantine at Sheikh Zahid Hospital Quetta or other government buildings.” Jam Kamal added.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said, Federal Government has termed mandatory of screening of all passengers traveling from Iran or China through air, sea or highways while the suspected passengers with Coronavirus would be shifted to isolation wards,

“We are establishing a call-center in order to aware people of Pakistan regarding safety precautions against Novel Coronavirus while if any individual has symptoms he could contact with health experts.” Mr. Zafar Mirza added.

The Special Assistant to PM for health has been visiting Pak-Iran border today in order to discuss issue of Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Iran and review the facilities being provided to them in Iran.

Chief Minister has directed DG Health and PDMA to intensify preparations for establishing isolation wards at Pak-Afghan border.

While discussing Health Insurance Card initiative being launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Federal Special Assistant for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza told the Chief Minister that center has allocated rupees 300 million for Balochistan following Health Insurance Cards added the initiative would benefit health treatment to half million families in Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...