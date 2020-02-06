Directive for price control

While addressing a press Advisor on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firduous Ashiq Awan, conference, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to provincial government to take strong administrative measures against hoarders and profiteers to mitigate the adverse effect of rising inflation on people of low and middle income groups. The advisor blamed the wheat shortages on smuggling of this commodity to Afghanistan and said that the custom officers invoked in it have been suspended against whom Federal Investigation Agency will conduct probe. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

However, since it has spent more than 15 months at the rudder of things, the argument that ‘more time is required’ simply is not cutting it anymore. It was Prime Minister Imran Khan who first started throwing around, quite liberally, the theory that price hikes were being orchestrated by “mafias and hoarders”. Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Asad Umar repeated the same recently as well. There have always been organized groups of people who try to manipulate the forces of demand and supply, especially in the case of essential food items, in order to make a quick buck. These so-called ‘mafias’ are therefore neither the only nor the primary reason for the rise in prices; there are other external factors at play that have caused some serious damage to the economy and continues to do so and the reason not much is said about those variables is that the government has little to no control over them.

However, Smuggling to Afghanistan alone cannot create acute wheat flour shortages in a country which has been producing surplus of this commodity for exports. It was the exports of wheat by cartels and steep fall in wheat production because of high input cost which resulted in shortages of wheat flour. The wheat cartel owners were getting export subsidy from taxpayers’ money. The wheat production from the currently standing crop will not be sufficient enough to meet the domestic demand. It explains the rationale behind the wheat import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat. Regulatory duty on its import would be reduced by 30 percent but even the price of imported wheat may be higher beyond the purchasing power of people. The transportation cost from Karachi to other cities of the country will abnormally jack up the price of imported wheat. Precedents about the import of poor quality wheat can be traced in the past. In mid-1990s wheat imported into the country was not of the quality to be consumed by human beings.

Moreover, worst news is likely to come during the rest of this fiscal year as the International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Fund and the World Bank all have estimated inflation as high as 13 per cent. Controlling inflation is a joint fight of the centre and provinces. Recently, Punjab and Sindh governments have taken exemplary actions against wheat and flour hoarders, bringing down the flour prices from Rs70 per kg to Rs45 per kg, averting a food crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan has himself taken interest in arresting food shortage. Now, he should show the same level of keenness to control inflation.

Price control measures through administrative actions produce the desired results only when the productive capacity of the economy is not shrinking and supply is augmented by imports while ensuring perfect completion in the market. In case of Pakistan even liberal import of food commodities will not bring down prices if cartels are not reined in.

Perhaps it’s time the PTI stop playing the blame game, accept its mistakes and get to work to provide much needed relief to the masses.

