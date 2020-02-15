Digital land records can help to increase revenue, says CS Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar chaired a meeting regarding the digitalization of property taxes and other taxes. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar chaired a meeting regarding the digitalization of property taxes and other taxes.

SMBR Qamar Masood, Secretary Finance Noor Ul Haq Baloch, Secretary Local Government Salah Mohammad Nasir, Secretary Excise and Taxation and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the developing countries are moving towards the digital world on a daily basis. Automation through the ICT system of property identification and tax collection with the help of the Geographical Information System (GIS) will help the government manage the land records in Balochistan and improve revenue.

He said that under the same scheme, training will be given to increase the capacity of the employees of the excise department and work on this important project will be started soon.

Like this: Like Loading...