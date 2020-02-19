DG BFA distributes credentials among students

QUETTA: Director General Balochistan Food Authority Ibrahim Baloch has said that experience is essential to improve work in any field in practical life. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Director General Balochistan Food Authority Ibrahim Baloch has said that experience is essential to improve work in any field in practical life.

Internship is the experimental period of career, without that challenge can increase for youth to succeed in practical life,” Ibrahim Baloch said while addressing a ceremony to distribute credentials among the students of various universities, who completed the internship with the Balochistan Food Authority.

DG BFA said that the objective of the internship is to help the students to develop their management and technical skills so that they become successful worker not only at the provincial level but also at the national level, contributing to the development of the country.

“The students work with more efficiency, after completing internships, as they become more aware of various factors related to their duties, which not only improves the technical skills of the youth but also enhances their decision-making ability.

Later, he congratulated the students on successful completion of the Internship from Balochistan Food Authority and hoped that the experience they received from the BFA would make the most of their practical life.

