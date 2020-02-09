Development priority of the govt: Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesperson Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that priority is being given to development projects so that the welfare of the people can be achieved. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Government of Balochistan is Focusing on health, safe drinking water supply, law and order development and infrastructure development under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, as well as the productive sectors in which agriculture, livestock, fishing, development of mines and minerals, better use of water resources,” Liaquat Shahwani said.

He added, “Construction of dams, road network for transportation, energy, technical and vocational education, culture is receiving equal attention from the government.

“In the wake of initiatives like promotion of tourism, protection of the rights of women, children and minorities will put Balochistan on the right track,” spokesperson GoB Liaquat Shahwani said.

He further said that after the inauguration of cancer ward, a child protection unit is being opened in Quetta, which will not only bring protection to children, but it will also help to curb crime.

“The government is also taking every possible step to promote sports in the province which will promote extracurricular activities. Training of youth will be possible and they will be able to shine by becoming a successful citizen.

