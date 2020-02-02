CS Balochistan orders timely completion of development projects

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar has directed the concern authorities to complete the development projects on time and according to the standards. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar has directed the concern authorities to complete the development projects on time and according to the standards.

CS Balochistan presided a meeting about 77 important development schemes, where he reviewed the advancement in development projects and further directed to monitor the projects on monthly basis.

While addressing the meeting, the CS Balochistan said that government is giving special priority to Agriculture, Road Network, Fishing, Education, Health and water sectors, so that the timely start and completion of development projects can bring the change in the society.

“Such development projects will provide direct benefit to the people,” he said.

He issued instructions to the concerned authorities for ensuring timely completion of development schemes. He remarked journey of “change” would commence when development schemes were timely completed on stipulated date and time as per the schedule given in Project Cycle (PC-I). Chief Secretary said quality of work must be ensured at any cost. He added direct benefit of development schemes ought to reach to common people. The process of “Monitoring and Evaluation” of all development schemes would be on weekly basis, remarked Captain Fazeel Asghar. Meeting reviewed progress of ongoing development schemes.

In contrast to PSDP 2018-19 where total numbers of schemes were 4728 and total size was Rs. 88.249 billion including Foreign Project Assistance (Rs. 11.089 billion) and total throw forward was 288.921 billion, the incumbent government has reduced the total number of schemes to 2649 with enhanced allocation, targeted intervention and less throw forward.

Like this: Like Loading...