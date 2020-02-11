Crackdown against plastic bags in Kalat

QUETTA: The crackdown against the traders who were holding and selling plastic bags in Kalat, as district administration seized thousands of plastic bags more than dozen shops. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the details, Levis led by Assistant Commissioner Zahid Langove raided shops in various areas of the city and seized thousands of rupees worth plastic bags, on the special direction of Chief Secretary Balochistan.

Assistant Commissioner Kalat Zahir Langove, while talking to the media said that provisional government has banned the usage of plastic bags. The fresh crackdown against the usage of plastic bags has been initiated on the directives of Chief Secretary Balochistan and Deputy Commissioner Kalat Shahak Baloch.

“The shopkeepers can be fined as well as the shops can be sealed for violating the ban on plastic bags,” AC Kalat said and added that no one will be exempt in this regard.

He said that consumers and shopkeepers must use clothing bags and or paper bags, and avoid using plastic bags.

He directed the shopkeepers to instantly start using climate friendly bags while stopping the use of plastic bags.

