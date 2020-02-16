CPEC to make Pakistan hub of economic activities, says Governor Yasinzai

QUETTA: The Governor Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that after completion of Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) entire region would become the hub of economic activities. “Economic development and prosperity linked with durable peace therefore Pakistan is playing an important role for the peace and stability in the regions,” he added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Governor Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that after completion of Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) entire region would become the hub of economic activities. “Economic development and prosperity linked with durable peace therefore Pakistan is playing an important role for the peace and stability in the regions,” he added.

He said that UNHCR’s role in providing educational, health and other facilities to Afghan refugees and other affected areas was commendable.

He expressed these views while talking to UN High Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Mr. Flippo Grandi. They exchanged views regarding situation of refugees and provision of education to the local people.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees thanked Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for during last four decades and expressed sorrow over the loss of life and damage to property in recent rains and snowfall.

Like this: Like Loading...