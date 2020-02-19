CPEC to bring progress, development to Balochistan: President

QUETTA: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will usher in a new era of progress and development in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will usher in a new era of progress and development in Balochistan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sibi Mela, he said the mega project also envisages establishment of special economic zones which will promote industries.

the President said the construction of Gwadar deep seaport, airport, oil refinery, important corridors and economic zones would provide job opportunities to the people of Balochistan, which would end poverty and bring prosperity to them.

He said that Gwadar would emerge as a new developed part on the world’s map.

The President said that Balochistan was the most affected area in the war against terrorism where the local people suffered a lot, adding the federal government was paying special attention to the construction and development of the province to end the sense of deprivation of the local people.

The President said security forces of the country valiantly fought the war against militancy and terrorism and brought peace to the motherland, adding the terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The President said promotion of agriculture and livestock was need of the hour and the present government was fully concentrating on it as these two sectors were a big source of employment to the local people.

Balochistan was very important in terms of coastal areas and measures were being taken to promote foreign investment in fishing sector, he said and added that approximately 300 million dollar fish products were exported last year while 500 million dollar fish had been exported in current year which was a positive sign for the country.

Arif Alvi said that Balochistan is not only blessed with natural resources but huge benefits can also be accrued by developing its fisheries and livestock sectors.

The President said the people of Balochistan faced water shortage issue last year and

The President stressed the need for construction of small dams in the province to overcome the water shortage.

He said the festival of Sibi had a history and honor as Founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had participated in it as a special guest, adding it was an hounour for him to inaugurate the historic festival.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, provincial ministers and senior officials also attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan presented traditional souvenir to the President at conclusion of the ceremony.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi Wednesday arrived here on one-day visit to inaugurate historic Sibi Festival as chief guest in Sib district area of Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Kham, provincial ministers and senior officials, received the President at Quetta Airport.

He is accompanied by Adviser to Chief Minister for Education Sardar Mir Yar Muhammad Khan Rind.

Like this: Like Loading...