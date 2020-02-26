Coronavirus will not become epidemic in Pakistan: Dr Zafar Mirza

QUETTA: Soon after the first two cases of coronavirus reported in the country, State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has assured that the contagious disease will not take a form of outbreak in Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Soon after the first two cases of coronavirus reported in the country, State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has assured that the contagious disease will not take a form of outbreak in Pakistan.

He was addressing media with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta late Wednesday night.

Authorities have already taken all the measures needed to control the spread of highly contagious disease, Dr Mirza added. “There is no need to create panic. We need to take precautions and fulfill our responsibilities to stop the spread of novel virus.”

The de facto federal health minister urged the people that if someone has travelled from any country where coronavirus is prevalent than they should contact the doctor.

He also said that Pakistan is the last country in the region which is affected by the deadly disease and assured that the country is on the right track and there is “no fear of epidemic”.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Mirza said the health ministry will daily brief the media regarding the coronavirus.

In response to a question, he said 15 suspected cases of the virus are currently under investigation, while 100 cases have tested negative so far.

He said instead of creating panic or worrying needlessly, people should “take precautions and show responsibility”. Mirza urged the public to go to hospitals if they start experiencing any of the symptoms and contact the government helpline on 1166.

He said due to measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the virus, Pakistan is the last country in the region where COVID-19 has been reported.

“We are on the right track. With Allah’s blessings, this [virus] will not take the form of an outbreak in Pakistan,” the SAPM said, adding that measures are in place to prevent an outbreak.

Like this: Like Loading...