Coronavirus reaches Pakistan

Preparations for an outbreak of coronavirus were underway in Pakistan as the country confirmed its two case in Sindh and Capital Islamabad. The 22-year-old’s condition reportedly started to deteriorate on February 18 and he underwent ahijama, or cupping therapy, at a local health centre in Iranian city of Mashhad. After that, he suffered from a headache. Mirza also noted that there was “no need to panic [as] things are under control”. The second patient, identified in Islamabad, was shifted to quarantine in the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Preparations for an outbreak of coronavirus were underway in Pakistan as the country confirmed its two case in Sindh and Capital Islamabad. The 22-year-old’s condition reportedly started to deteriorate on February 18 and he underwent ahijama, or cupping therapy, at a local health centre in Iranian city of Mashhad. After that, he suffered from a headache. Mirza also noted that there was “no need to panic [as] things are under control”. The second patient, identified in Islamabad, was shifted to quarantine in the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

“Both of them travelled to Iran recently and I think it is necessary to tell the people that we should not panic,” he said, emphasising on prevention and showing responsibility. The SAPM informed people that a helpline — 1166 — had been set up for coronavirus patients. “Please don’t hesitate to call the number,” he said. All the educational institutes in Sindh and Balochistan have been ordered to remain close as a precautionary measure. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) standard operating procedures (SOP) dictate that everyone who came into contact with the infected person should be checked for the virus. The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another animal species. We in Pakistan are at risk as we share a geographical border with China and host numerous Chinese citizens in light of strong diplomatic relations. But this is not the real problem. The real threat to our society is our own people. We perceive and handle things in ways unusual to the rest of the world.

Despite knowing the contagious nature of the virus, many Pakistanis suffering from its symptoms broke quarantine measures and flew from China to Pakistan, thus endangering the lives of fellow countrymen. Due to such negligent behaviour Pakistan has reported a number of suspected cases of coronavirus. Coronavirus infection causes respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath and fever. The virus is transmitted from animals to humans and now between humans via respiratory droplets of infected individuals released during coughing and sneezing, touching an infected person’s hands or face, or by touching contaminated objects such as doorknobs. Currently, there is no cure or vaccine available for the virus. Once again we are forced to take solace in “prevention is better than cure”. The most effective preventive measures include avoiding people with symptoms, coughing or sneezing into a tissue, wearing face masks in public such as the N95 mask, and washing hands frequently. The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems, especially Pakistan, and may cause epidemics. Healthcare professionals must pay close attention to symptoms such as sore throat, cough, breathing difficulty, a runny nose and fever. Pakistan already struggles with its share of infectious diseases. Our strained healthcare system cannot afford to combat yet another deadly viral contagion.

Now that the virus is here, all the concerned ministries should join their forces on enhancing their cooperation with regard to dealing with the virus. No stone should be left unturned in successfully dealing with this situation. Experts fear the measures could prove ineffective with thousands of people — refugees fleeing violence, pilgrims, smugglers and migrants looking for work — likely crossing the long, poorly patrolled frontiers every day. The virus has spread to more than 25 countries, killing over 2,700 and infecting 80,000, mostly in China. But new outbreaks in Europe, the Middle East and in Asia have fanned fears of the contagion taking hold in poor nations which lack the healthcare infrastructure to cope. The government should adopt that kind of strategy which has been adopted by China to cope with coronavirus and should take emergency steps in this regard. Government should seal its borders and flight operation with those countries where cases of coronavirus are found and masses should try to stay at homes and restrict their unnecessary travels across the country as much as possible.

Like this: Like Loading...