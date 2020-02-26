Coronavirus: Pakistan-Iran border closure enters fifth day, trade activities remain suspended

QUETTA: Following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in Iran, Government of Balochistan has established new additional check-points in order to return pilgrims coming to Balochistan from Islamabad, Punjab and KPK province while activities remained paused at Taftan border for 5th day. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Provincial Government has intensified efforts at border along with Afghanistan and Iran in order to prevent Novel Coronavirus while following the directions of Chief Minister Deputy Commissioner Sherani has ordered to return pilgrims coming from other provinces.

Activities remained halted at Pak-Iran border for 5th consecutive days as Balochistan Government sealed Taftan border for all activities now allowing a single individuals to enter from Iran to Pakistan.

“Quarantine center being established at Pak-Iran border while Pakistan House at Taftan border has been declared as Isolation Ward where 270 pilgrims being facilitated with reside and food items.” Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani said.

“People will return from Iran would be kept in isolation wards for 14 days while more isolation wards being established in Gwadar, Mashkail, Mand and Panjgur.” Shahwani said claimed health experts and equipment would be available in Quarantine centers.

Balochistan Government has been planning to shift pilgrims stranded in Iran through their native districts through airlift while the pilgrims have to show clearance certificate being provided by Iranian Government.

Liaquat Shahwani said, total 1200 Chinese have been working in Balochistan thus their screening being carried-out, “Provincial Government didn’t impose travel ban on Chinese Engineers but after outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in Afghanistan and Iran, we have been taking measures on war level.”

National Health Center has carried-out 104 Corona Tests that resulted negative while a Test Centre has been established in Quetta.

According to Health Department total 600,000 people in Balochistan have been screened-out of Coronavirus.

Pakistan Railway has suspended Pak-Iran train services following coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

