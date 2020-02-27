Coronavirus: CM Kamal says all preventable steps’ being taken

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, all available resources being utilized to prevent Novel Coronavirus from being penetrated into Balochistan from bordering towns stressing upon collective efforts to counter the virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, all available resources being utilized to prevent Novel Coronavirus from being penetrated into Balochistan from bordering towns stressing upon collective efforts to counter the virus.

He shared these views on Thursday on social media added masses should pursue safety and precautionary measures, “We must have to wash hands periodically in order to halt the spread of Coronavirus.” CM Jam Kamal said.

He further called the masses to contact on 1166 if any individual feeling symptoms of Novel Coronavirus, “People recently traveled China, Iran and Afghanistan should inform the authority.” Jam Kamal added.

