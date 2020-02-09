Coronavirus: Balochistan govt to establish isolation room

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar has said that all relevant departments including health department are mobilised to protect the Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar has said that all relevant departments including health department are mobilised to protect the Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan.

Speaking during a meeting to review the steps taken to tackle the Corona Virus on Sunday, the Chief Secretary said that Isolation rooms to be established instead of Isolation wards in province. Complete screening to be ensured at airports and bordering areas.

Secretary Health Balochistan Mudassar Waheed, Director General Health Dr. Shakir Baloch, DIG Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema and other officials are present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Capt. (R) Fazeel Asghar said that coordinated measures need to be taken to prevent Corona virus in Balochistan, screening of the arrivals to airports and border areas across the province while replacing isolation wards with rooms, to ensure that any emergency could be dealt with on time.

He said that all the equipment needed for the diagnosis and prevention of Corona virus should be made available as soon as possible.

“Additional funds can be provided to Health Department if needed to deal with the situation, to be fully prepared to deal with any emergency” CS Balochistan said.

Secretary of Health Balochistan Mudassar Waheed informed the Chief Secretary about the arrangements made to prevent the Corona virus, saying that three 1,200 Chinese people working in three different places of Balochistan.

“Most of the Chinese have not been to China for the last two months, but all have been screened at three airports and border areas in the province,” Secretary Health said and added that the priority is to provide as much information to the public as possible, through advertisement campaigns.

Like this: Like Loading...