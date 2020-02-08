Committee formed to review Sindh Public Safety Commission’s rules and regulations

KARACHI The Sindh Public Safety Commission on Saturday constituted a five-member committee comprising of three members of provincial assembly and two independent members namely Karamat Ali and Haji Nazim. The committee is tasked to submit a report considering the Commission s rules and regulations.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday is presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Public Safety Commission, during which provincial Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam has presented an investigation report against 23 police officers during the year 2019.

CM Murad outlined that in 2013, Karachi stood at sixth and seventh place in the Crime Index, and now it has dropped to 93rd spot, and subsequently expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation.

The provincial chief secretary, finance secretary Hassan Naqvi, Sharjeel Memon, Imdad Patafi, Shamim Mumtaz, Hasnain Mirza, Mohammad Ali Aziz and others are also present in the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting includes formulating the Annual Policy Plan, the establishment of the District Safety Commission, the rules and regulations of the Commission and the establishment of the secretariat.

Earlier today, while talking to the media, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Saturday that the matter of Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam has been made controversial without any reason.

Shah explained that the matter would soon be settled, but complained that the Center has been adopting discriminatory attitude towards the provincial government.

“IG is a senior officer, he needs to take a break In Punjab or KP, an IG can be changed immediately,” he said.

Responding to the Supreme Court yesterday’s orders, during hearing a case on illegal constructions and encroachments in Karachi, to the Sindh government to demolish all illegally-constructed buildings in Punjab Colony, Delhi Colony, PNT Colony and Gizri Road areas, Shah said that the apex court’s directives would be implemented in letter and spirit.

“Many people are involved n illegal constructions and encroachments […] a desk has been established in the SBCA to address complaints about illegal constructions and old settlements have been regularised,” he said.

“Builder mafia occupied much of villages’ land while the Sindh government regularised many of the old settlements.”

“The uninhabited buildings will be demolished first, however the process will take some time as Karachi is a big city” he added.

The directions were given by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, at the apex court’s Karachi registry.