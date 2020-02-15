Commissioner UNHCR lauds Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees

QUETTA: Commissioner of UHNCR Flippo Grandi has said that a conference to be held in Islamabad on Monday to recognise the role Pakistan in hosting Afghan refugees for last four decades. We know Pakistan has faced so many challenges and sacrificed a lot, especially by the local community,” he added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Commissioner of UHNCR Flippo Grandi has said that a conference to be held in Islamabad on Monday to recognise the role Pakistan in hosting Afghan refugees for last four decades. We know Pakistan has faced so many challenges and sacrificed a lot, especially by the local community,” he added.

He said that UNHCR wants to use this opportunity to tell the world that it has to share the burden more. “In past, it was easier to mobilise resources, as it was world wide a political issue. At present, long term refugees’ situations are hard to support, then the new ones.

“This is my third visit to Pakistan, as High Commissioner, though i have visited the country countless times and i was very keen to visit Quetta, Balochistan during my present visit. We always go to Peshawar, as KPK is hosting largest population of Afghan Refugees, while we also acknowledge the efforts of Balochistan, for hosting second most population of refugees in the country, province wise,” Flippo Grandi said.

He said that efforts of Balochistan should be recognised, that is why he is here. The crisis of refugees is not over, situation in Afghanistan is still critical, as security is still uncertain. “Until the crisis is resolved, people will not go back in large numbers.

“We hope that not only the support for Afghan women can be ensured, but also the women of local community. The important objective is to strengthen Pakistan’s health sector, school services, as refugees use these facilities as well. We started developing new compact, to mobilise the larger scale resources, to cover deprived areas, development resources, contrary to human ones, are slower to come, as it required a lot of work. Health, Education and Livelihoods remains our priority, while fourth important sector is environment. Pakistan is presently hosting 1.4 million registers Afghan refugees, some of them have passports as well, as migrants. Though, half of a million, Afghan refugees in the country is not registered, which means more than two million people of Afghanistan living in Pakistan,” High Commissioner of the UNHCR said.

He said that in Balochistan, 0.35 million Afghan refugees registered, living. In 1990s and in 2002 and 03, a large portion of Afghan refugees returned home. Three hundred thousand people went back to Afghanistan from Pakistan in 2016. “The recent development in political situation will help returning Afghans to their country,” he added.

“The situation in Pakistan is far better than Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, education, job opportunities are not available, which made difficult for the people to return,” Flippo Grandi added.

Like this: Like Loading...