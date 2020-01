QUETTA: From Quetta and Kalat to Turbat, there is a severe cold wave across the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: From Quetta and Kalat to Turbat, there is a severe cold wave across the province.

According to the Metrological Department of Balochistan, Kalat minus 6, Quetta minus 3, Turbat1, Nokundi 2, Sibi 8 and Minimum Temperature 9 was recorded in Gwader district of Balochistan.

Metrological Department has predicted that the cold will further raise in Quetta , Kalat , Ziarat and other district of Balochistan during next 24 Hours.

