CNS visits forward posts in Creeks Area

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Command Centres & forward posts in Creeks Area to witness operational preparedness and combat readiness of troops during ongoing Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-20.

Upon arrival at Command Centre, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas and was briefed about operational plans of the Exercise. Later, during visit of forward posts located at Creeks Area, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi. Comprehensive briefs regarding ongoing operational activities, plans and deployment of assets & troops during the Exercise SEASPARK-20 were presented to the Naval Chief. The Admiral expressed satisfaction over operational readiness and measures undertaken to ensure defence of highly complex terrain of Creeks area.

