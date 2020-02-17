CM vows to make Balochistan polio free

QUETTA: Kicking-off the five days anti-polio drive in Balochistan on Monday the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has termed anti-polio campaigns imperative in war against polio vowing to defeat the crippling virus in order to turn Balochistan as polio free region. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Kicking-off the five days anti-polio drive in Balochistan on Monday the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has termed anti-polio campaigns imperative in war against polio vowing to defeat the crippling virus in order to turn Balochistan as polio free region.

“Government of Balochistan and Health Department along with UNICEF and EOC carrying-out consecutive anti-polio drives 31 districts of Balochistan in order to save the future of Balochistan.” CM Balochistan said while talking to Journalists on Monday at Chief Minister Secretariat.

Jam kamal Khan administrated polio drops among children below the age of five urged civil society, parents and religious scholars to join government’s hand in eliminating the notorious virus from Balochistan.

Provincial Government has launched five days anti-polio campaign in Quetta Block comprising Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah while in other districts the campaign would be continued for four days.

The Health Department with support of UNICEF and Emergency Operation Centers has set targeted to administer polio drops among 2.4 million children below age five while 10,500 teams have been taking party in the campaign.

“Government of Balochistan having support of UNICEF and EOC utilizing all resources to make successful the anti-polio drive.” Jam Kamal said added polio eradication has become a national mission for which we all have to play our role.

He further directed authorities to embark awareness campaign regarding effects of endemic polio virus.

